The Horton Charger cross country squad started their postseason on Thursday night, as the team traveled to Jackson Heights to take part in the Northeast Kansas League meet. Two Chargers finished in the top-15, earning medals and All-League honors.
Dominic Standing Soldier led the team, placing 7th on the day in one of his best performances of the year. Next up was Cooper Wischropp, also earning a medal for his 13th place finish, with Trenton Ottman finishing 25th and Alex Handke coming in 41st.
The team will run on Saturday in the Alma Sub-state, hosted by Wabaunsee High School, as the Chargers hope to send runners to the State meet.
The girls volleyball team hosted a triangular on Tuesday night, taking on Oskaloosa and Maur Hill-Mount Academy. The Lady Chargers got off to a strong start, shutting the door on the Oskie Bears by a score of 25-19, 25-22. Horton played tough and improved as their game with MHMA went on, but fell 25-13, 25-22. The junior varsity squad fell 25-23, 25-22 to Oskaloosa, then 25-8, 25-14 to MHMA. The Lady Chargers are now 9-22 and will compete at JCN's Sub-state tournament on Saturday.
The Charger football squad travelled to Sabetha on Friday to complete District play. The Bluejays were just too much all night long, putting Horton away early by a score of 62-7. The 1-6 Chargers will travel to take on Wabaunsee on Friday night.
