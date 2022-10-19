Charger logo

The Horton Charger cross country squad started their postseason on Thursday night, as the team traveled to Jackson Heights to take part in the Northeast Kansas League meet.  Two Chargers finished in the top-15, earning medals and All-League honors.

Dominic Standing Soldier led the team, placing 7th on the day in one of his best performances of the year.  Next up was Cooper Wischropp, also earning a medal for his 13th place finish, with Trenton Ottman finishing 25th and Alex Handke coming in 41st.  

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.