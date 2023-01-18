Charger logo

The Horton Powerlifting Squad competed at McLouth last Saturday, earning a handful of medals and setting one meet record along the way. Coach Nick Dowell reported that 21 schools and over 500 lifters took part in the competition.

In the women’s division, Rylan Miller took 3rd place overall in her class, while Harmony Garrison also grabbed a 3rd place for her total weight lifted. Alex Handke finished 2nd in total weight lifted in the men’s 132 classification. In the junior men’s division, Damion Brown took 3rd at 115, with Ben Selland also finishing 3rd at 220. Luke McAfee took 3rd overall in the 148 division, but grabbed 1st place finish and a meet record in hang clean.

