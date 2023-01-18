The Horton Powerlifting Squad competed at McLouth last Saturday, earning a handful of medals and setting one meet record along the way. Coach Nick Dowell reported that 21 schools and over 500 lifters took part in the competition.
In the women’s division, Rylan Miller took 3rd place overall in her class, while Harmony Garrison also grabbed a 3rd place for her total weight lifted. Alex Handke finished 2nd in total weight lifted in the men’s 132 classification. In the junior men’s division, Damion Brown took 3rd at 115, with Ben Selland also finishing 3rd at 220. Luke McAfee took 3rd overall in the 148 division, but grabbed 1st place finish and a meet record in hang clean.
The Charger basketball teams had a rough week on the courts, as the teams hosted ACCHS and got their starts in each side of the McLouth Invitational Tournament. At home on Friday night, the boys hung tough against the 8-2 Effingham squad, battling back from an early deficit to tie the game at 25-25 at the half. But it was all Tigers in the second half, as the ACCHS team cruised to the 52-30 win. The girls game was a closer affair, Effingham kept the Lady Chargers just out of reach of lead throughout the contest, finishing with the 46-38 win.
On Monday night, the Lady Chargers jumped into the MIT against Bishop Ward, but again, could not find the offense to keep up with the opposing team. The girls fell 55-31, and will be back in action on Thursday night, taking on Maranatha Academy. The boys had similar luck on Tuesday night, as they faced down a tough Riverside squad, but just could not quite keep pace, falling 55-42. Their next opponent will also be Maranatha when the team travels back to McLouth on Friday night.
