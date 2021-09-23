Horton teams competed this last week with football and volleyball falling short and Charger runners competing well at Hiawatha.
Football: The HHS football team ran into a buzz saw on Friday night, taking on Valley Heights and Trenton L’Ecuyer. The Valley Heights star ran wild on the night, carrying the ball 9 times for 277 yards and 5 touchdowns. The Mustangs moved to 1-1 with the win, while the Chargers fell to 0-3. Next up for Horton is a match up with the 2-1 JCN squad that knocked off Valley Heights in week one, and took down Oskaloosa by a score of 36-0 on Friday night.
Volleyball: The Horton Charger volleyball squad took the short trip to Hiawatha over the weekend for the Hiawatha Invitational Tournament. The Lady Chargers did not make it out of pool play, falling to Riverside 25-19, 25-22, then to JCN by a score of 25-9, 25-10, to Centralia by a tally of 25-12, 25-8, and finally to Atchison by a score of 25-9, 25-15. Despite the results, the Chargers faced some quality opponents and were able to gain valuable tournament experience.
Cross Country: At Thursday’s Hiawatha Invitational, the Horton Charger cross country team competed well, with Maliyah Soto running for the Lady Chargers with a 27th place finish. Noah Peabody took 23rd in the junior varsity boys meet with Garrettson Chee in 26th. Trent Lockwod ran 21st to lead the varsity boys team, and was followed by Trevor Ottman in 24th and Cooper Wischropp in 26th. Trenton Ottman added a 40th place finish, with Gannon Becker in 44th for the team, Jesse McGinnes in 53rd and Gunner Smith running 58th. The boys were the lone Charger group to register a team finish, as Horton came in 6th as a squad in the race. Coach Skylar Wikle’s cross country team compete again on Thursday afternoon, as the squad will travel to Seneca to take part in the Nemaha Central Invitational.
