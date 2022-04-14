The Charger baseball and softball seasons continued action, while the golf team competed and the track squad had a meet postponed, as the spring sports season continues to pick up steam and postseason competition looms just around the corner next month.
The baseball team competed at a Kansas City tournament over the weekend, falling 15-3 to University Academy Charter, 11-1 to KC Christian, and 13-1 to Veritas Christian. On Tuesday night, the Chargers traveled to Falls City, picking up a 13-1 loss. The Horton team is now 8-0 on the season with a game at Burlingame scheduled for next Monday.
The softball team took on McLouth in a doubleheader, falling 19-0 and 18-0, while their next game against ACCHS was postponed, with a game against Oskaloosa on tap for Monday.
Grayson Stirton led the junior varsity golf squad with a 7th place finish at Hiawatha, carding a 57 for the day. Maddy Stirton finisehd with a 72, as did Trey Lockwood, while Jon Boller shot an 80 and Maggie Heinen finished at 87. The group shot a combined total team score of 284, which was good for 7th on the day at the meet.
At the Sabetha Bluejays varsity meet on Monday, the Chargers finished 7th as a team, with a score of 470. Darius LaCroix finished 21st with a 111, with Cooper Wischropp in 23rd with a 113. Kaden Smith posted a 115 to place 27th, Chandler Newman finished 39th with a 131, and Luke McAfee shot a 140 to finish 42nd. The Chargers will host the Horton Invitational next Tuesday, followed by the Nemaha Central Invite on Thursday.
The Horton Charger track team saw their meet at Effingham postponed due to weather, and are scheduled to compete at Jackson Heights and Rossville next week.
