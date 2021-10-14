Horton High teams had a busy week.
Football: The district schedule took a rough turn this week for the Horton Chargers, as they visited the powerhouse Centralia program on Friday night. The Chargers could not mount any kind of resistance on the night, as the Tigers unleashed on Horton with a 62-0 victory. The loss moves the boys to 0-6 on the season, with games at Wabaunsee and Troy left on the regular season schedule.
Volleyball: The Lady Charger volleyball team had a busy week, as they competed on Thursday, Saturday and Tuesday. On Thursday night, the Chargers took on Valley Falls, falling 25-12, 25-11, then lost to Troy, and fell to Jackson Heights by a score of 25-17, 25-8. On Saturday at the Atchison Invitational Tournament, the Lady Chargers took part in pool play, falling 25-20, 25-19 to ACCHS, then 25-8, 25-12 to Paola, 25-16, 25-7 to Hiawatha, while also taking a loss from MHMA. On Tuesday night, the girls took on JCN, falling 25-18, 25-12, to bring their current record to 27-1.
Cross Country: The Horton cross country squad ran at Centralia last week. Maliyah Soto led the Lady Chargers with a 14th place finish, with Melinda Crismas taking 29th. On the boys side, Trevor Ottman came in 17th, followed by Trenton Ottman in 20th. Jesse McGinnes took 45th for the day, with Gannon Becker taking 47th and Gunner Smith taking 48th. The boys came in 6th overall as a team.
