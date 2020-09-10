The Horton Charger volleyball and cross country teams were both in action this week, with the volleyball squad hosting a triangular on Tuesday night and the cross country squad took part at the Marysville Invite over the weekend.
On the courts, the Lady Chargers opened action with Oskaloosa. The Bears were on point in the matchup, as they dispatched the Horton squad by scores of 25-9, 25-9. The Chargers played better in the nightcap, but were outdone by Maur Hill Mount Academy by scores of 25-17, 25-16. The losses moved the team’s record to 0-4 on the season.
At Saturday’s cross country meet, the girls finished 5th overall, while the boys took 6th. Maliyah Soto was the top performer for the Lady Chargers, taking 9th with a time of 24:24.03, followed by Keirria Blacksmith taking 14th at 25:03.34 and Maggie Heinen coming in at 17th at a time of 25:39.41. Julia Lehew was next up for Horton in 43rd, with Arwen Rush at 45th.
Gunner Smith led the Charger boys, taking 14th with a time of 20:45.21, followed by Trevor Ottman in 21st, Trenton Ottman in 23rd, with Gannon Becker running 43rd and Cooper Wischropp in 46th.
