Charger teams were in action this past week and are still looking for a win.
Football: Week 2 of the football season featured a match up between the Horton Chargers and the Jackson Heights Cobras. While the Chargers were looking to get back into the win column for the first time in a while, the Cobras strung together their second outstanding game in a row to pick up the 48-7 win. The Chargers picked up 163 yards of offense for the day, with Trey Lockwood gaining almost half of that on the ground, including a 3-yard touchdown run. Next up for Horton is a contest at Blue Rapids this Friday, as the Chargers take on 0-1 Valley Heights.
Volleyball: The Lady Chargers have yet to find their footing in this young volleyball season, as the team dropped to 0-9 on the year, after last weekend’s tournament at Nemaha Central and a triangular at Horton on Tuesday. At Nemaha, Horton found themselves with a treacherous draw, coming up on the wrong side of a 25-6, 26-5 game against Hiawatha, losing 25-6, 25-7 to the NEK Saints, and 25-14, 25-12 to Rock Creek to get swept out of the tourney. Back at home on Tuesday, the Chargers fell 25-13, 25-8 to JCN and 25-23, 25-14 to Jackson Heights. The Lady Chargers will get back into action on Saturday at the Hiawatha Invitational Tournament.
Cross Country: The Horton cross country team will take part in Thursday’s Hiawatha Invitational meet at the Hiawatha Country Club.
