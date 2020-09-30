The Horton Charger cross country team took part in the Nemaha Central Invite on Thursday afternoon, as the squad continues to improve heading toward postseason races. Maliyah Soto finished 21st to lead the girls team, coming in at a time of 26:36.50, followed by Maggie Heinen in 31st, Julia Lehew in 43rd and Arwen Rush in 55th. On the boys side, Trevor Ottman led the boys with a time of 21:12.30 in 30th, while Gunner Smith ran 47th, Gannon Becker finished 50th, Cooper Wischropp cam in 56th and Garrettson Chee wrapped things up in 67th. As a team, the boys registered a 9th place finish.
The Lady Chargers volleyball squad took a loss to Oskaloosa last week, then dropped a pair at Falls City on Tuesday night and are scheduled to take part in the Pleasant Ridge Triangular on Wednesday night.
The football team are off to an 0-4 start after a 72-8 loss at JCN on Friday night. The Chargers got off to a rough start against JCN and could not overcome the tough Northeast Kansas League foe. Horton will host the 3-1 Central Heights Vikings on Friday night for Homecoming.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.