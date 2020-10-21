The Horton football team took the long trip to Wabaunsee on Friday night, and were handed a 59-8 loss. Jayden Oswald punched the ball into the end zone for the Chargers on a 2-yard score. The Chargers now sit at 0-7 the season.
The cross country team took part in the Northeast Kansas League meet at Jackson Heights. Maliyah Soto led the girls with a 7th place finish, followed by Keirria Blacksmith in 8th and Maggie Heinen in 9th. Julia Lehew finished in 38th, with Arwen Run in 39th. The team’s finishes were good for a 4th place overall rank as a team.
Cooper Wischropp led the boys’ team with a 28th place finish, followed by Gunner Smith in 31st and Trevor Ottman in 32nd, with Gannon Becker in 38th, and Trenton Ottman in 43rd. The boys finished 7th overall.
The Lady Charger volleyball team was off this week.
