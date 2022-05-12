The Charger track team competed at the Sabetha Invitational last week, with the team rounding into form heading into this week’s Northeast Kansas League meet.
Maliyah Soto earned a 3rd place finish in the 100 meter race, and came in 5th in the 200, while taking 3rd in the 300 meter hurdles. Tysaa Banks, Piper Chartier, Carly Hutfles and Ashtyn Keo took 6th in the 4x100 meter relay. Chartier, Hutfles, Keo and Montana Hutchinson took 6th in the 4x200 relay. Harmonie Garrison took 5th in the shot put for the girls, with Keo grabbing a 6th place finish in javelin. Soto also grabbed a 1st place finish in the long jump.
Trent Lockwood finished 6th in the 110 meter hurdles, while taking 3rd in the 300 meter hurdles. Lockwood, Jesse McGinnis, Trevor Ottman and Tayvion Kahbeah took 5th in the 4x400 meter relay. Jack Allen earned a 5th place in the triple jump. The Chargers will compete in the Northeast Kansas League meet on Thursday afternoon.
The baseball and softball teams also go back into action after some time off. On Monday evening, the baseball boys visited McLouth, and came away with a pair of narrow defeats for their efforts. The Chargers hung in both games with the Rams, pitching well and playing solid defense, as the Horton squad fell 3-1 in the first game, and 7-5 in the second. The Lady Chargers have been off for nearly a month, and were welcomed back to competition by a dangerous Republic County squad, as the Buffaloes hosted the Horton team and treated the Chargers to 30-0 and 22-2 defeats.
