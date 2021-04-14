The Horton Chargers opened their track season on Friday afternoon with a trip to McLouth to compete against a mix of Northeast Kansas League competitors and a handful of Kansas City squads. The boys finished 8th as a team for the competition, while the Lady Chargers held down 4th place.
The girls squad was led on the day by Maliyah Soto. Soto took home a 1st place finish in the long jump, reaching a distance of 15’10.5” to earn the win. Maliyah also ran 2nd in the 200, 2nd in the 400 and 3rd in the 100 on the day. Devyn Nanomantube pitched in for the Chargers with a 1st place finish in the javelin, out-dueling the competition with a throw of 90’ 2”. Harmonie Garrison added her own win, taking 1st place in the shot put with a 31’ 7.25” throw to go along with her 3rd place finish in the discus. Delanie Molt also placed in the shot, earning a 6th place medal. Maggie Heinen added to the team score, as well, taking 6th place in the 800 meter run. The girls combined for 60 points on the day, good for 4th overall.
On the boys side, Xander Monson finished 3rd in the long jump, while Ethan Miller took 2nd in triple jump, followed by Jack Allen in 3rd. Dutch Keo added to the boys point total with a 5th place finish in the discus.
