The Charger track team took part in Thursday’s Sabetha Invitational Track Meet, bringing home a handful of medals and top finishes on the day.
Trevor Ottman was lone varsity boy to post a score on the day, finishing 5th in the 800 meter race. For the junior varsity, Trent Lockwood took 1st place in the 1600 meters and the 300 meter hurdles, while picking up 3rd in the 110 meter hurdles. Jesse McGinnis came in 6th in the 400 meters, while running 7th in the 800 meters. In field events, Dylan Miller finished 7th in both the long jump and triple jump, with Tayvion Kahbeah taking 6th in the discus. The varsity boys finished 13th and the junior varsity came in 7th.
Maliyah Soto took 5th in the 100 meters and the 300 meter hurdles, and came in 1st overall in the long jump, with a distance of 16’ 01”. Harmonie Garrison finished 4th in the shot put, with Carly Hutfles in 7th. Garrison took 4th in the discus, and Ashtyn Keo finished 4th in the javelin. For the junior varsity squad, Tyssa Banks came in 8th in the 100, while teammates Piper Chartier and Carly Hutfles finished 3rd and 4th respectively in the 200 meters. Shiannah Horned Eagle came in 7th in the 400 meters. Chartier brought home 3rd place in the high jump, 4th in the shot put and 4th in discus. Banks also picked up a win, coming in 1st place in the triple jump. The varsity girls finished 9th in the meet, with the JV squad in 7th.
At the Nemaha Central Invitational on Thursday, the golf team grabbed an 11th place finish as a squad. Kaden Smith led the team with a score of 99 in 37th place, while Chandler Newman came in 50th with a score of 111. Luke McAfee and Cooper Wischropp tied with a score of 119, with both finishing tied for 60th in the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.