The Horton track team took part in the Jackson Heights Invitational on Tuesday afternoon, performing well and earning some outstanding individual finishes.

Dylan Miller took 15th in the 100 for the Charger boys, while Trent Lockwood ran 4th in the 200, with Miller in 13th and Jadince Gutierrez in 18th.  In the 400, Noah Solis came in 12th, and Jesse McGinnis ran 14th in the 800.  McGinnis also finished 6th in the 1600.  Lockwood ran 3rd in the 100 meter hurdles, while finishing 1st in the 300 meter hurdles.  In the 4x400 relay, Lockwood, Gutierrez, Solis and McGinnis came in 4th.  

