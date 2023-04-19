The Horton track team took part in the Jackson Heights Invitational on Tuesday afternoon, performing well and earning some outstanding individual finishes.
Dylan Miller took 15th in the 100 for the Charger boys, while Trent Lockwood ran 4th in the 200, with Miller in 13th and Jadince Gutierrez in 18th. In the 400, Noah Solis came in 12th, and Jesse McGinnis ran 14th in the 800. McGinnis also finished 6th in the 1600. Lockwood ran 3rd in the 100 meter hurdles, while finishing 1st in the 300 meter hurdles. In the 4x400 relay, Lockwood, Gutierrez, Solis and McGinnis came in 4th.
Ben Selland finished 7th in the shot put, with Clayton Shirley in 15th. Selland grabbed a 4th place finish in the discus, with Tayvion Kahbeah in 11th and Shirley in 21st. Kahbeah came in 9th in the javelin, with Selland in 16th and Shirley in 22nd. Miller wrapped up the field events with a 9th place finish in the triple jump.
For the girls, Shiannah Horned Eagle took 9th and Kara CoversUp ran 14th in the 400. Christian Allen, Piper Chartier, Ashtyn Keo and Carly Hutfles came in 6th in the 4x100, with Chartier, CoversUp, Horned Eagle and Allen taking 6th in the 4x400.
In field events, Harmonie Garrison grabbed a 1st place finish in the shot put, with CoversUp in 6th and Horned Eagle in 20th. In the discus, Hutfles came in 3rd, with Chartier in 6th and Garrison in 14th. Keo came in 3rd in the javelin, while Chartier came in 15th and Hutfles in 17th, while Amayah Boller came in 10th in the triple jump.
