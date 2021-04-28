The Horton track squad traveled to Rossville on Friday to take part in a varsity and junior varsity meet.
Maliyah Soto took 6th in the 100 meter dash, and 4th in the 200, and also taking 5th in the long jump. Ashtyn Keo finished 5th in the JV 200, joining Kyndal Knutson, who took 3rd in the discus and Tatum Hooper, who finished 4th in the javelin, just ahead of Keo in 5th.
Xander Monson led the boys JV team with a win in the 200, and a 3rd place finish in the 100, also earning a 1st place finish in the long jump. Trevor Ottman ran 4th in the 800, while Trent Ottman finished 6th in the 400. The team of Trent Ottman, Gannon Becker, Gunner Smith and Garretson Chee took 3rd in the 4x800 relay.
