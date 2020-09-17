Friday night may not have been a great moment in Horton Charger football history, as the team fell 46-6 at Saint Mary’s, but the team certainly took strides forward from their first outing of the season, and Coach David Losey sees progress as the team looks for a different outcome in the win-loss column this Friday night.
Losey said his team knew the Bears had good team speed heading into the game, but trouble adjusting in the early going cost the team big, as Saint Mary’s put up points in a hurry. The Chargers got their first score of the season on a Jayden Oswald touchdown run. Quarterback Trey Lockwood completed 2 of 8 passes for 10 yards and an interception, and led the team on the ground with 87 yards on 16 carries, while Oswald pitched in with 43 yards on 16 touches. Messiayah Nolte hauled in both Lockwood passes.
On the defensive side, Oswald led the team with 8 tackles, a tackle for loss and a quarterback hurry, with Emery Negonsott and Keegan Monson each tacked on 7 stops an Nolte pitched in 6. Negonsott forced a pair of fumbles, with Damion Fee recovering each.
“The defense did get a couple more takeaways this week,” said Losey, “Hopefully we can continue that trend.” The coach also said his team did well moving the ball down the field early, but the offense was slowed down as the game went on and Saint Mary’s dominated at the line. “We just need to come out this week and keep working every day to get better,” said the coach, adding, “We have had good practices this past week and need to continue to do so in order to compete on Friday nights.”
The Chargers will need to buckle down this week, as they take on a 2-0 Valley Heights team on Friday that has looked dominant against stiff competition so far this season.
