The Horton Charger track team visited Effingham on Tuesday afternoon to take part in the ACCHS Invitational track meet.
Maliyah Soto swept the short distance events, taking 1st place in the 100, 200 and 400 meter races. In field events, Harmonie Garrison took 5th in the shot put and 6th in the discus. Devyn Nanomantube came in 4rd in the javelin. Soto took home another 1st in her lone field event, besting the field in the long jump.
On the boys side, Carter King took 5th in the discus, with Dutch Keo in 7th. Ethan Miller also earned points with a 5th place finish in the triple jump.
