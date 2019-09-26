The Horton Charger cross country team took on the Hiawatha Invitational last Thursday afternoon, with both the high school and junior high teams competing. The squads continued to improve their individual and team performances.
Event highlights
Maliyah Soto led the Horton girls, finishing 31st with a time of 27:35, with Julia Lehew in 41st at 28:33 and Mariah Geniuk next up, coming in 48th at 30:39. Grete Olsen finished in 54th with a time of 33:25 and Arwen Rush ran 35:43 to come in 57th.
On the boys side, Trenton Ottman ran 47th with a time of 23:35, while Trevor Ottman ran 23:56 to finish 50th. Garretson Chee ran a time of 33:22 for Horton, taking 56th on the day.
The middle squad also competed in the meet, with their lone Lady Charger taking 10th with a time of 16:46. For the boys, 7th graders Noa Pederson ran a time of 18:23, while Clayton Shirley finished in 26:04. Gannon Becker led the 8th grade boys with a time of 14:00, with Gunner Smith at 14th at a time of 14:37. Tyler Stevens came in 29th with a time of 15:48, and Cooper Wischropp finished 32nd at 16:19.
