The Horton Charger track squad competed in a pair of meets last week, and junior Maliyah Soto stole the show for Horton.
At Sabetha on Thursday afternoon, Soto finished 3rd in the 100 meter finals, took 3rd in the 200 and 6th in the 400, while winning the long jump with a distance of 16’ 3 ¼”. At the JCN Invitational on Friday, Soto had another outstanding day, taking 2nd place in the 200 and 400 meter races, 2nd in the long jump and winning the 10 meters with a school record 12.84 seconds, which is the 5th best time in the state.
Harmonie Garris took 2nd in the shot put at JCN, and also earned a 3rd place finish in the discus, while Trevor Ottman took 3rd place in the 800 meters.
