Horton Charger Weekly Sports Update
The Horton High School Charger basketball teams wrapped up play in their mid-season tournaments this week, as both squads took part in the McLouth Invitational. The Lady Chargers played through Saturday, while the boys finished up their play in the tourney on Saturday and faced off with Jackson Heights on Monday evening.
After besting the Riverside Cyclones to open the tournament, the boys returned to action on Friday evening, taking on Cair Paravel in the tournament’s semi-final game. The Chargers kept up with the Red Lions for the better part of the game, but could not close out, as Cair Paravel pulled away for the 69-56 win. The next day, Horton was matched up with Maur Hill-Mount Academy in the tournament’s 3rd place game. Just like their earlier contest on the Chargers’ home court, it was the Ravens who would come out victorious, mirroring the early 3-point win with a 47-44 victory.
On Monday night, the Chargers hosted Jackson Heights. After falling by a score of 33-28 two weeks ago, the Chargers were hoping to turn the tables on the Cobras, but could not quite keep up, as Jackson Heights wrapped up another Northeast Kansas League win over Horton, handing the Chargers a 53-42 loss. The Chargers did not pick up the momentum that they hoped to gain through the tournament week, falling to 3-9 on the season, but will have another opportunity to earn a win as they travel to Hiawatha on Friday night.
The Lady Chargers dropped their tournament opener with Maranatha last week, setting up a showdown with Maur Hill-Mount Academy on Thursday night. After dumping the Ravens by a score of 36-28 earlier in the season, the Chargers came into the game with confidence, but it was Maur Hill scoring early and often and keeping Horton off the board, as they handed the Chargers the 41-24 loss, sending them into the 7th place game on Saturday. The Lady Chargers took out their frustrations on the Veritas Christian team, slamming Veritas by a score of 46-19 to finish 7th in the tournament. The Lady Chargers are now 5-6 on the season and will get back into action on Monday as Horton hosts Pleasant Ridge.
