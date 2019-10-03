All fall sports have either crossed or are nearing the halfway point of the season, and for the Horton Chargers, that means another week is in the books.
The football squad was shut out for the second time this season, as they hosted perennial powerhouse Nemaha Central on Friday night. The Thunder bounced back from a tough loss to Holton the week before, jumping out to a blazing 25-0 first quarter lead. The Chargers could not find an answer, but the scoring did slow for the remainder of the game, as Nemaha put up 7 points in the second quarter and 14 in the third to cruise to the 46-0 win, dropping Horton to 0-4 on the season with 2-2 Pleasant Ridge on tap for Friday night’s Homecoming game.
The Lady Charger volleyball team hit a tough stretch in their schedule, playing six matches over the past week and going 1-5. A triangular at Oskaloosa last Thursday started with a 28-26, 25-14 loss to the hosting squad. The girls were able to push Maur Hill Mount Academy to three sets in their second matchup of the night, but ultimately fell 25-14, 20-25, 25-15.
The Chargers returned home this week, hosting meets on both Monday and Tuesday. The team competed well, but could not get over the hump on Monday evening, as they fell 25-15, 26-24 to Falls City, and 25-15, 25-20 to Hiawatha. The JV girls also struggled to find the win column that night, falling 25-18, 25-19 and 25-19, 25-13. Tuesday night also had a rough start, as they played a tough Jackson Heights squad to open the evening and took a rough 25-15, 25-8 loss. But the Lady Chargers were able to salvage the day with a split, picking up their first win of the week with a 25-23, 25-13 win over ACCHS> The girls travel to JCN on Tuesday evening.
Maliyah Soto posted the cross country team’s top finish of the week, taking 11th place wit ha time of 24:30.2 at the Nemaha Central Invitational on Thursday. She was followed by Mariah Geniuk in 23rd, Julia Lehew in 27th and Arwen Rush in 35th. On the boys side Trenton Ottman was the first Charger across the line, coming in 36th, with Trevor Ottman in 45th, Tavo Cavin in 53rd and Garrettson Chee in 54th. Thursday’s Horton Invitational has been postponed due to weather conditions, with their next race set for Saturday at Centralia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.