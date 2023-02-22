Charger logo

The high school basketball season is near its close, and the Horton Chargers find themselves down one game left in the regular season, after dropping both games against the Maur Hill-Mount Academy Ravens on Friday night.

The Lady Chargers started out the evening looking to pick up their 4th win of the season, and nearly pulled off, but the Ravens had just enough in the tank to eke out the 35-33 win.  Lopsided quarters saw each team throwing their best punches, as the Lady Chargers sprinted out to a 12-2 lead after a quarter, but saw that evaporate as the Ravens came on in the 2nd to take a 21-15 halftime advantage.  In the 3rd, it was Horton's turn again, with the team erasing the deficit to grab the 25-24 advantage.  In the end, the Ravens put up just enough points to grab the narrow victory.  Carly Hutfles led the team with 19 points, including 5 three-pointers.  The Horton girls showed their improvement across the season, as they nearly avenged a 22-point loss to MHMA in January.

(0) comments

