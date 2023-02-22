The high school basketball season is near its close, and the Horton Chargers find themselves down one game left in the regular season, after dropping both games against the Maur Hill-Mount Academy Ravens on Friday night.
The Lady Chargers started out the evening looking to pick up their 4th win of the season, and nearly pulled off, but the Ravens had just enough in the tank to eke out the 35-33 win. Lopsided quarters saw each team throwing their best punches, as the Lady Chargers sprinted out to a 12-2 lead after a quarter, but saw that evaporate as the Ravens came on in the 2nd to take a 21-15 halftime advantage. In the 3rd, it was Horton's turn again, with the team erasing the deficit to grab the 25-24 advantage. In the end, the Ravens put up just enough points to grab the narrow victory. Carly Hutfles led the team with 19 points, including 5 three-pointers. The Horton girls showed their improvement across the season, as they nearly avenged a 22-point loss to MHMA in January.
Now sitting at 3-16 on the season, the Lady Chargers are seeded 7th in the upcoming Sub-State tournament, where they will open play against 2nd-seeded Jackson Heights. The Chargers will need to pull off the upset to get a game on their home court, as Horton will be hosting the tournament starting in the second round.
The boys had their 5-game winning streak snapped, as well, as the Ravens kept the Chargers just off the lead the entire game, slowly growing their advantage on their way to the 52-42 win. Gannon Becker scored 16 points to lead Horton scorers.
The Chargers near the end of the year with an 11-8 overall record and a 10-5 mark in Northeast Kansas League play. The boys will host their Sub-State opener, welcoming 7th-seeded Jackson Heights to town on Monday night.
Both the boys and girls teams are scheduled to wrap up regular season play at Oskaloosa on Friday night.
