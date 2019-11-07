The Horton Chargers were unable to grab their first victory in their final chance of the season on Friday night, as the team hosted Mission Valley and suffered a 56-8 defeat. The visitors exploded early to put the game out of reach within the opening minutes,
Damien Fee had one of Horton’s lone highlights in the first quarter, as he intercepted a Mission Valley pass to create the Chargers’ lone turnover of the game. Outside of that, the opening frame was a one-sided affair, as Mission Valley raced out to a 38-0 lead heading into the second quarter. The visitors tacked on another 12 before half to push their lead to 50-0 at the break.
Horton’s only score of the game came with nearly ten minutes left in regulation, as Ethan Vanderweide scampered for a 12-yard touchdown run, then cashed in on the 2-point conversion attempt to put the Chargers on the board.
The loss marks an 0-9 season for a Chargers team that lost the majority of its skill players to graduation and is rebuilding after a tough stretch of participation difficulty. Horton relied on many underclassmen this season, and if numbers continue to improve, it looks like the team could make marked improvements over the next few seasons.
