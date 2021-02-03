The Horton Chargers started their week with a home match up against Northeast Kansas League rivals the Jackson Heights Cobras. Both the boys and girls squads battled hard and kept things close against the Cobras, but ultimately fell to the Jackson County teams.
The Lady Chargers fell to 4-6 overall and 4-5 in NEKL play, but nearly pulled off the upset, as they took Jackson Heights down to the wire with the 44-41 loss. The boys had similar luck, as they eyed their second win of the season, keeping the Cobras within striking distance the entire way, but could not convert at the end of the game, as Jackson Heights shut down the Chargers by a score of 39-34.
On Tuesday night, both squads travelled to Pleasant Ridge. The girls could not quite keep up with the Rams, dropping their contest by a score of 43-32. On the boys side, Pleasant Ridge got off to a hot start, and the Chargers could not buy a bucket, falling to 56-19, and moving to 1-9 on the season.
(0) comments
