In their return to action after winter break, the Horton Chargers visited ACCHS and both the boys and the girls stole a win from the home squad in a tandem of tight contests that came down to the final seconds.
In early action, the Lady Chargers pushed their record to 4-2 after overcoming a 10-2 deficit in the first frame to tie the score at the half. The Chargers imposed their will in the second half and grabbed the 45-38 win behind Maryanna Randall’s 15 points and 12 from Maliyah Soto.
The boys played an even game throughout the first half, but Horton went on a run in the third, establishing a 36-26 lead and going 8-9 from the free throw line in the final frame to grab the 50-47 win. Tucker Smith went crazy in the second half for Effingham, but it was not enough as Noah Isaacs scored 16 points, with Dutch Keo adding 12 and Drake Waser scoring 10 to lead the team in scoring and earn the team’s first win of the season.
