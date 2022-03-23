The 2021-22 basketball season has drawn to a close, and the Northeast Kansas League has announced its end-of-year honors in the form of the All-NEKL Teams. The Horton Chargers placed two players from each the boys and girls team on the All-League squad.
For the Lady Chargers, senior Maliyah Soto earned top honors as First Team All-Northeast Kansas League, while junior Maddy Stirton picked up Honorable Mention Honors. Soto led the NEKL in scoring at nearly 18 points per game, while finishing near the top of the league in steals and rebounds, as well. Stirton did not find herself on the leader board of any of the league’s statistical categories, but impressed NEK League coaches enough with her all-around play to earn year-end recognition.
On the boys side, senior Trey Dishon picked up a 2nd Team All-Northeast Kansas League selection, while Trevor Ottman was picked for the All-NEKL Honorable Mention list. Lockwood scored over 10 points per game in the league, while also finishing atop the league in rebounds, and among the league leader in blocks, steals and assists. Ottman was one of the Northeast Kansas League’s top rebounders.
