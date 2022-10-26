Two teams that showed consistent improvement this season finished up their years for the Horton Chargers on Saturday, as the cross country team ran at Regionals and the volleyball squad competed at Sub-State.
The Lady Chargers lost their first 15 games of the season, but after a win over Oskaloosa late in September, the girls started putting things together, finishing the year with a winning record over their final 17 games. At Saturday's tournament, hosted by JCN, the Chargers were close to picking up their first win of the year over Northeast Kansas League foes Pleasant Ridge. After the Rams ran out to a 25-17 first set win, the Horton girls stormed back to take set two by a score of 25-21. The teams went back and forth in the deciding set, with both teams playing hard to keep their season alive, but it was Pleasant Ridge that would eventually pull away for the 25-16 win. The loss may have brought the Chargers' season to a close, but there is plenty of optimism that the team's late-season growth will spill over into next season. After their strong 9-8 finish, the Lady Chargers wrapped up 9-23 overall.
The HHS cross country squad took two runners to Saturday's Regional meet at Wabaunsee. Coach Skylar Wikle said his runners both competed hard and showed the work that they have put in this season, with each runner finishing in the top twenty. Cooper Wischropp finished the day in 20th, with a time of 20:50.31, while the other Charger runner came in 12th, finishing in 20:04.35. Wikle said both of his competitors have shown a willingness to improve and should be back next year to take the next step forward.
The Charger football team was also in action, also visiting Wabaunsee. In a Charger versus Charger match up, it was the Wabaunsee squad that put a stamp on a strong season, pushing their record to 7-1 with a 56-14 win. Horton is now 1-7 on the season, and will host Maur Hill-Mount Academy on Friday night to finish out the season.
