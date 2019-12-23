The end of the December portion of the basketball season is here, and for the Horton Chargers, that meant a pair of tough home losses to wrap up 2019, as the Chargers hosted JCN and both the boys and girls team ended up on the wrong side of the decision.
In the early game, the Lady Chargers were looking to put together a three-game winning streak heading into the break, but were stopped in their tracks by the visiting JCN squad. The Horton girls played tough, but could not grab the win in the end, as they fell 61-50. JCN moved to 5-0 with the win, while Horton dropped to 3-2.
On the boys side, the Chargers saw some positive moments, but never threatened to win the contest, as the Horton team cracked the 30-point mark for the second time this season and cut down on their turnovers. The visitors had more than enough in the tank to get the job done, as JCN took home the 52-30 win. The loss pushes Horton’s record to 0-5, while JCN pushed to 4-1.
When the Chargers come back from the break, they will visit ACCHS on the 7th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.