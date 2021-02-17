The Horton Chargers boys basketball team dropped back-to-back games last week, as the team traveled to JCN and Jackson Heights on Tuesday and Wednesday night. The girls nearly pulled off a win at JCN, but came up just short in their only action of the week.
The boys struggled to keep up with the Jefferson County squad, as they fell behind early and could not match the home team’s pace last Tuesday night. The Chargers continued to fight, but ended up taking the 61-30 loss. The following night, the Horton squad traveled to Jackson Heights to complete a makeup game from earlier in the year. The Chargers were much more competitive in the second game, but could not pull off the upset as the Cobras escaped with the 47-43 win. The boys sit at 1-11 on the season, with Maur Hill-Mount Academy on tap for this Friday.
The Lady Chargers sat out of Wednesday night’s Jackson Heights game, as they had already completed their season series with the Cobras while the boys were quarantined. In Tuesday night’s matchup with JCN, the girls hung tough and fell just 3 points shy of completing their upset bid, ultimately falling 48-45. The girls are now 5-8 on the year.
