Horton School logo

Coming off the week the Horton High School football team picked up their first win in 40 contests, the Chargers went toe-to-toe with the Valley Falls Dragons on Friday night, but ultimately came up short in their comeback attempt, falling 34-20.

Valley Falls got out to an early lead, scoring three times in the 1st quarter to go up 22-0. The Chargers would respond with a 43-yard Jack Allen touchdown run, before the Dragons put two more into the endzone for a 34-7 halftime lead.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.