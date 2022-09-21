Coming off the week the Horton High School football team picked up their first win in 40 contests, the Chargers went toe-to-toe with the Valley Falls Dragons on Friday night, but ultimately came up short in their comeback attempt, falling 34-20.
Valley Falls got out to an early lead, scoring three times in the 1st quarter to go up 22-0. The Chargers would respond with a 43-yard Jack Allen touchdown run, before the Dragons put two more into the endzone for a 34-7 halftime lead.
The Chargers started to dig away at the lead in the 3rd quarter, with Allen breaking free for another 35-yard touchdown run. Dalton Nioce added a 36-yard reception for a touchdown. Pressing to get back in the game, Horton could not find the end zone again over the last eight and a half minutes, bringing the game to its 34-20 conclusion.
Friday night was also the school’s Homecoming, with the crowning of the King and Queen taking place before the game. Candidates were Tiana Cavin and Caden Wilburn, escorted by Koa Langi and Annie Pearl Smith, Courtney Cline and Jackson Allen, escorted by Greyson Hornbuckle and Emmerleigh Thorson, and Taylor Dvorak and Trenton Ottman, escorted by Orrin Dvorak and Sofi Selland. Allen and Nioce were selected as 2022 HHS Homecoming King and Queen.
The cross country team took part in the Hiawatha Invitational on Thursday afternoon. The varsity boys finished 8th as a team, led by Cooper Wischropp, finishing 26th. Dominic Standing Soldier ran 29th, with Trenton Ottman coming in 38th, Alex Handke wrapping up at 59th and Noah Thorpe running 60th. The Everest Middle School squad also ran at the competition, as Addyson Kagle took 12th in the 7th grade girls race, and the 8th grade boys finished with Rylan Boykin in 6th, Caden Ruiz in 14th, Jonas Crismas in 15th and Jeremy Jermyn in 25th.
On the courts, the Lady Chargers took part in Saturday’s Hiawatha Invitational Tournament, then played Maur Hill-Mount Academy and Oskaloosa in a triangular on Tuesday evening. At Hiawatha, the Horton squad took on JCN, Centralia, St. Joseph Lafayette and Hiawatha. The Chargers went 0-4 in the tourney, falling to JCN by a score of 25-14, 25-20, dropping a 25-13, 25-20 game to Centralia, and losing to Lafayette 25-13, 25-22, and Hiawatha by a score of 25-10, 25-17. Horton showed strong signs of progress, pushing MHMA to the brink with a 25-20, 26-24 loss, then putting up a good fight against Oskaloosa, but falling 25-16, 25-19. The Lady Chargers will host a triangular on Thursday night.
