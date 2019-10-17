The Horton Charger football team traveled to Pleasant Ridge on Friday night, and after a rough first half, the Chargers dropped a 41-8 game against the home team. Pleasant Ridge lit up the scoreboard in the early going, scoring 14 in the first quarter and 21 in the second to lead 35-0 at half. White the Rams were only able to notch 6 more points for the evening, which came in the third quarter, the Chargers managed to gain some momentum with their offense, as they posted their first and only score of the game in the fourth. The Chargers play host to Riverside on Friday, as they will look to break their unbeaten streak and improve on their 6-0 record.
The Lady Charger volleyball squad also competed this week, as they took part in a quad with Jackson Heights, Troy and Valley Falls on Thursday. The varsity team picked up a win against Troy, routing the Trojans by scores of 25-15, 25-15. Jackson Heights continued their strong season, knocking off Horton by scores of 25-16, 25-21. The Chargers then took on Valley Falls to the limit, grabbing the first set by a score of 25-17, then losing by the narrowest margins, falling 25-23, 27-25.
Later in the week, the Chargers took on Valley Falls again, as well as McLouth in one of their final tune-ups before Sub-State volleyball at the end of the month. Valley Falls dispatched the Chargers by scores of 25-13, 25-17, and then Horton split a match with McLouth, as they fell 25-18, 20-25, 25-14.
The week pushed Horton’s league record to 3-11, while their overall mark sits at 6-21. The Chargers have one more regular season match next Tuesday, before competing in the 2A Sub-State bracket at Winchester on the 26th.
