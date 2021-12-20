The Horton Chargers hosted the ACCHS Tigers on Friday night, falling in both the boys and girls games.
The boys once again struggled to find much success on the offensive end, but played well on defense, falling short by a score of 41-23. In the early game, the Lady Chargers saw their stiffest competition of the year in the 4-1 ACCHS squad. The Lady Tigers notched their second 60-point output of the season and picked up their fifth win of the year, outpacing the Lady Chargers by a score of 62-33.
The Chargers will use their winter break to build toward a strong second portion of the season, which they will start off at McLouth on January 4th. The Lady Bulldogs are 2-3 on the season, while the boys are 1-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.