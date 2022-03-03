A common comment from basketball coaches is that the goal is to have your team playing their best as the season winds down.
For the Horton Chargers, it would be easy to argue that both teams were playing their best basketball of the season to close out the regular season, as both the boys and girls teams finished out the year on their first three-game winning streaks of the year. Unfortunately, that momentum found a quick end in the postseason, as both teams were sent home for the year in their Sub-state opener.
The Lady Chargers had themselves on a roll leading up to the tournament, following up a pair of road wins over Maur Hill Mount Academy and Oskaloosa with a regular season finale win at home over McLouth on Friday night. The Chargers and Bulldogs played a close contest, but it would be the Horton squad who would come out victorious, earning their third straight win with a 36-33 victory.
On Monday night, though, the Lady Chargers ran into a Riverside team on a mission, as the Chargers went on the road, but could not find their rhythm on either end of the court, on their way to a 59-26 loss to the Cyclones. The defeat knocked the Chargers from the tournament, putting an end to their season with an 8-12 season record.
After picking up their own wins over Maur Hill and Oskaloosa, the boys team were dominant in their final regular season game of the year, dominating the McLouth squad by a score of 57-22 on Friday night. Riding that three game high, the Chargers entered the Sub-state tournament hoping to pick up a win against NEKL foe JCN on Tuesday evening. The tourney match up would play out as a rubber match, after the teams split their regular season slates, with JCN picking up the early win, and Horton taking the recent victory just two weeks ago. It would be the Jefferson County squad who would get the job done in the biggest game of the year for both teams, however, knocking off Horton by a score of 46-31 to bring the Chargers’ season to an end with a 7-14 record.
