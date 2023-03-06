Horton's Darius LaCroix, Trent Ottman, Rheygenn Knudson, Coach David Losey, Luke McAFee, Cooper Wischropp, Gannon Becker, Kaden Smith, Jack Allen, Donte Masqua, Tayvion Kaybeah, Trent Lockwood and Coach Kurtis Keehn celebrate qualifying for the State tournament.
The Horton Charger men's basketball team is headed to the State Tournament, after the Chargers seized their opportunity on Saturday night, avenging a loss earlier this season to the Riverside Cyclones and laying the points on in the 4th quarter to pull away with a massive 57-35 win the Kansas Class 2A Sub-State Championship game hosted in Horton.
The Chargers jumped out to a 15-8 lead in the 1st quarter, spreading the ball around and finding the open shot. In an early hole, the Cyclones were methodical in scratching back from the deficit, cutting Horton's lead to 23-18 by the half, and then getting within striking distance early in the 3rd quarter.
From that point on, however, it was all Horton, as the Chargers found another gear, scoring 34 point across the final two frames, including a 22-point 4th quarter effort, to cruise to the 22-point win.
Again, the Horton squad featured a balanced scoring attack, with Luke McAfee's 16 points pacing the team, followed by 12 from Kaden Smith, 11 from Cooper Wischropp, 9 from Gannon Becker and 8 from Dante Masqua.
Horton entered the Sub-State tournament as the 2nd seed and knocked off Jackson Heights and Valley Falls to reach the tournament final. The Chargers dropped a 55-42 contest against the 5th seeded Cyclones earlier this season in the McLouth Invitational.
The Chargers are sitting at 15-8 on the year and will take on 21-2 Thomas More Prep-Marian out Hays on Wednesday night at 6 p.m, in the first round of the Class 2A State Basketball Championship tournament. The 7th-seeded Chargers and 2nd-seeded Monarchs will face off in Kansas State University's Bramlage Coliseum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.