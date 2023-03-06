Charger State photo

Horton's Darius LaCroix, Trent Ottman, Rheygenn Knudson, Coach David Losey, Luke McAFee, Cooper Wischropp, Gannon Becker, Kaden Smith, Jack Allen, Donte Masqua, Tayvion Kaybeah, Trent Lockwood and Coach Kurtis Keehn celebrate qualifying for the State tournament.

 Courtesy of USD 430 Facebook page

The Horton Charger men's basketball team is headed to the State Tournament, after the Chargers seized their opportunity on Saturday night, avenging a loss earlier this season to the Riverside Cyclones and laying the points on in the 4th quarter to pull away with a massive 57-35 win the Kansas Class 2A Sub-State Championship game hosted in Horton.

The Chargers jumped out to a 15-8 lead in the 1st quarter, spreading the ball around and finding the open shot.  In an early hole, the Cyclones were methodical in scratching back from the deficit, cutting Horton's lead to 23-18 by the half, and then getting within striking distance early in the 3rd quarter.

