The Horton Chargers completed their basketball seasons a week ago, and with the season coming to a close, the Northeast Kansas All-League teams were announced this week. Three Lady Chargers made the list, while a lone member of the boys team would join them.
The Lady Chargers would match their JCN counterparts in having the most players make the All-NEKL First team, as seniors Kailea Smith and Maryanna Randall were each honored with First Team status. Fellow senior Tatum Lockwood would join the pair, earning recognition as All-NEKL Honorable Mention. The Chargers had their best season in years, highlighted by their seniors.
On the boys side, sophomore Trey Lockwood was selected to the All-NEKL Honorable Mention list. Despite a rough season for the boys, Lockwood stood out, earning the respect of coaches and fans from around the league.
