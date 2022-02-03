The Horton Charger basketball teams kicked off the second half of their Northeast Kansas League schedule on Tuesday evening, as the Chargers hosted the Pleasant Ridge Rams. Both Horton squads were turned back on their home floor, as Pleasant Ridge ran off a pair of wins.
The boys were pushed to 3-11 on the season, as Pleasant Ridge put together a 75-47 win. The Chargers fell to the Rams at Pleasant Ridge in the season opener, and have come a long way since that point, but it was not enough to get in the win column on Tuesday. Last week, the Chargers traveled to Hiawatha to take on the Red Hawks, and stayed in the game, but suffered a 56-42 loss.
In the early game, the Lady Chargers fell just a hair shy of knocking off the Lady Rams for yet another time this season, as they succumbed to a late 36-33 loss on Tuesday evening. In the season opener, Horton scored a 40-35 win over the Rams, but could not duplicate their success on their home floor. The loss moves the ladies to 5-7 overall, and pushed them just below .500 at 4-5 in league play.
The Lady Chargers will host the Jackson Heights Cobras on Thursday evening, and both teams will come back together on Friday, as they travel to Valley Falls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.