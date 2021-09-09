Football: The Horton Charger football squad got their season off and going on Friday night, but could not pick up the win the team was hoping for, as they fell 45-7. The previous night, the Everest Middle School squad picked up a 36-0 win over Pleasant Ridge. The HHS squad will host Jackson Heights this Friday.
Volleyball: The Lady Charger volleyball team kicked off their season with a triangular last week, battling with Valley Falls, but falling 22-25, 25-16, 25-15, then dropped a game to ACCHS by a score of 25-19, 25-17. One week later, the Lady Chargers were back in action, again dropping a hotly contested match by a score of 21-25, 25-18, 25-18 to Oskalossa, followed by a 25-18, 25-13 loss to Maur Hill-Mount Academy. Next up, Coach Kristin Fassnacht’s team is scheduled for this weekend’s Nemaha Central Invite.
Cross Country: Coach Skylar Wikle’s Horton Charger cross country club took the trip to Marysville for Saturday’s meet. The boys finished 5th overall, with Trevor Ottman finishing 13th and Trent Lockwood coming in 16th. Maliyah Soto came in 18th for the Lady Chargers, as Horton got off to a strong start for the new season. The Chargers head to Jackson Heights for their next meet on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.