Charger logo

The Chargers kicked off their fall sports seasons over the past week, with the football, volleyball and cross country teams all getting their first taste of action in 2022.

The cross country team traveled to Marysville on Saturday, and the team was led by Cooper Wischropp, who brought home a 14th place finish for the Chargers. Trenton Ottman was the next man up for Horton, coming in 34th. Alex Handke ran 47th for the team, with Noah Thorpe just behind in 49th.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.