The Chargers kicked off their fall sports seasons over the past week, with the football, volleyball and cross country teams all getting their first taste of action in 2022.
The cross country team traveled to Marysville on Saturday, and the team was led by Cooper Wischropp, who brought home a 14th place finish for the Chargers. Trenton Ottman was the next man up for Horton, coming in 34th. Alex Handke ran 47th for the team, with Noah Thorpe just behind in 49th.
The Charger football squad had a rough first outing, as the boys traveled to Jackson Heights and were hit with a 61-7 defeat that ended after three quarters. The Chargers are in the first year of Coach Kyle Gurss’s first season at the helm, and will hope to make quick progress this week, as the team will host a McLouth team that lost their own opener by a 21-0 score. The week 2 match up may be one of Horton’s best opportunities to break their 39-game win-less streak.
On the courts, the Lady Charger volleyball team got an early start last Tuesday, with a triangular at McLouth. The Horton girls opened with the home team, and played competitive sets, but found themselves taking losses of 25-16, 25-19. The Chargers tried to recover as they took on Pleasant Ridge, but the Rams had too much firepower, as they took Horton by scores of 25-14 and 26-6. The Lady Chargers were back in action a week later, playing in the Valley Falls Triangular on Tuesday night.
The girls feel in both matches, to Valley Falls and ACCHS, but took each game to three sets in a show of defined improvement. The Chargers will play in the Nemaha Central Tournament this weekend.
