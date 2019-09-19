Week two results are in for the fall sports season, as the Horton Chargers head into week three looking for some momentum.
The Charger football squad gave up 20 points in each of the second and third quarters on Friday night, as Horton hosted powerhouse Valley Heights, with the visitor wrapping up a 54-0 win over the Chargers. The loss puts Horton at 0-2 on the season, with the team traveling to Troy on Friday night to take on the 1-1 Trojans. The teams already have a common opponent this season, as Troy lost to Valley Heights on the road by a score of 52-7 in week one.
The Lady Charger volleyball team took part in the Nemaha Central Invitational Tournament over the weekend, going 1-3 in pool play and not making it into the bracket. The girls picked up their third win of the year in their opening round match against ACCHS, as they grabbed the 25-17, 25-17 win, their second of the season against Effingham. Unfortunately, it was the only win of the day, as the girls would fall 25-10, 25-12 to Rock Creek, 25-15, 25-19 to eventual tourney champ Sabetha, and 25-15, 25-8 to the hosting and eventual runner up Nemaha Central squad. At a home triangular on Tuesday, the Lady Chargers were dropped 25-16, 25-14 by JCN and 25-17, 25-19 by Jackson Heights, moving the varsity record to 3-7 on the season. On the junior varsity side, the Chargers were topped 25-12, 25-20 by JCN and 25-5, 25-20 by Jackson Heights. The girls will travel to Hiawatha on Saturday for more tournament action.
While the high school cross country team had the week off, Coach Skylar Wikle’s middle school squad ran at Jackson Heights on Monday. Noah Peabody finished 32nd and Clayton Shirley came in 55th for the 7th grade boys, while Gannon Becker finished 12th, Gunner Smith ran 16h, Cooper Wischropp came in 23rd and Tyler Stevens finished 28th for the 8th grade boys. Maggie Heinen, the lone girls runner, finished 13th in the 8th grade girls division. The high school team will run at Hiawatha this Thursday, and Nemaha Central next week.
