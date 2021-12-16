The Horton Chargers visited JCN on Friday night, playing their third league game of the season.
In the opener, the Lady Chargers fell just short of picking up their second win. The home team held onto a late lead, fending off JCN to the tune of a 36-33 loss for Horton. Later in the evening, the JCN boys kept the Chargers on the ropes from the early-going, pushing to a 40-26 win. The Lady Chargers now sit at 1-2 on the season, while the boys find themselves at 0-3 and seeking their first win.
The Chargers will host ACCHS on Friday night.
