The Horton Charger gold squad began their season on Friday afternoon, taking part in the Hiawatha Invitational Tournament. Coach Zach Mendez ran out four golfers on the day, as the Chargers got their season off to a solid start.
Kadin Smith led Horton with a 53 for the day, finishing just 2 strokes out of the meet’s top 10 individual performers. Smith was followed up by Chandler Newman, who shot a 62, Cooper Wischropp with a 66 and Carley Hammersmith, who carded a 68 for the tournament.
The Chargers’ team total of 249 was good for 5th place overall as a team.
