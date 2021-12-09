The Horton Chargers opened their basketball season this week, visiting Pleasant Ridge on Friday evening, and then hosting Valley Falls on Tuesday.
The Lady Chargers split their opening week, picking up the 40-35 win over Pleasant Ridge in the first game of the year, but falling 36-24 at Valley Falls at home. The boys team had a pair of tough outings to start things off, falling 61-25 at Pleasant Ridge and 63-25 against Valley Falls on Tuesday. The Chargers have two more games before the break, traveling to JCN on Friday evening, and hosting Effingham next Friday.
Horton’s wrestling team is scheduled to get their season underway this Saturday, taking part in the Onaga Invitational.
