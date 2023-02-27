The Horton Chargers began their Sub-State journey on Monday night, hosting the Jackson Heights Cobras. The Cobras finished the regular season at 5-14 and entered the tournament as the second-lowest seed, while the Chargers came into the game seeded 2nd with a 12-8 record. Horton jumped out to an early lead in the game, then held on for a 38-34 win to move on the tourney.
The Chargers got the fast start they needed, taking an 11-6 lead after a quarter, then extending that advantage to 27-16 by halftime. The Cobras began chipping away in the 3rd, cutting Horton's lead by 6 heading into the 4th. The Jackson Heights squad was able to holt the Chargers to single-digit scoring in final quarter, but could not keep their offensive momentum, and despite getting to within arm's reach, could not get all the way back, falling by 4.
Horton featured a balanced scoring attack, with seven different players scoring between 4 and 8 points. Cooper Wischropp led the Chargers with 6, followed by Dante Masqua, Gannon Becker and Jack Allen with 6 apiece, and Kaden Smith and Jackson Moman each finishing with 4 points.
The Chargers earned their 13th win of the season, and will face the 3rd-seeded Valley Falls Dragons on Thursday night in Horton. The Chargers and Dragons split their regular season match ups, and will be battling to earn their way into Saturday's Sub-State championship game.
