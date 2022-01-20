High school basketball action is back in full swing, and the Horton Chargers played a league game on Friday night, then started out play in the McLouth Invitational Tournament this week. As the boys are beginning to gain some momentum on the season, the girls are hoping to get back in the win column before the McLouth tourney is over.
The boys visited Jackson Heights on Friday night, and playing a Northeast Kansas League game, came up just short against the Cobras. The Chargers kept things close, but in the end, Jackson Heights was able to grab the 33-28 win. In action on Monday night, the Chargers set themselves up well in the McLouth Invitational Tournament, earning a 41-26 win over Big 7 foe, the Riverside Cyclones. The win pushes Horton into the semi-finals of the tournament. The Chargers will face off against Cair Paravel in the semis with the hope of jumping into the championship game. Horton has now won 3 of their last 5 after an 0-4 start to begin building steam for the second half of the season. Across the bracket, the Maur Hill-Mount Academy squad take on Pleasant Ridge, with the winner set to take on the victor of Horton and Cair Paravel. The boys now sit at 3-6 overall.
The Lady Chargers saw their record in the NEKL break even on Friday, as the girls suffered a one-sided defeat at the hands of the Jackson Heights Cobras. The 60-16 loss came on the heals of three straight wins. In the opener of the McLouth Invitational, the Lady Chargers could not quite keep up with Maranatha, dropping the 47-33 decision to fall to 4-5 on the year. On Thursday, the Horton ladies will hope to get back in the win column, taking on the Maur Hill-Mount Academy girls, who they defeated 36-28 just two weeks ago.
