An adjustment to a neutral field on Friday evening did not help the Horton Chargers as they took on the Troy Trojans in their third game of the season.
Shifting to Highland Community College’s football field was a nice aesthetic improvement, but the Trojans put on an early scoring display that the Chargers could not match as they mounted a comeback in the second half, dealing Horton a 58-24 loss.
The Trojans marched up and down the field throughout the first half, capitalizing on Charger miscues, and creating opportunities of their own, as Troy sprinted out to a 51-0 lead with a few minutes to go in the half. The Chargers were finally able to find some room to run near the end of the second quarter, as the team pushed the ball across the midfield line for the first time, and Ethan Vanderweide broke away for a 26-yard scoring jaunt to break up the shutout and get Horton on board before the break. Any momentum was short-lived, though, as Troy responded with a touchdown of their own in just three plays, taking a 58-8 lead into halftime.
The Chargers continued to fight into the second half, while Troy shifted into a conservative mode. Tre Greene and Xander Monson each broke off long touchdown runs in the second half, with Horton converting both two-point conversions, to bring the final to a much more palatable 58-24. The loss moves Horton to 0-3 on the season, with a stumbling Nemaha Central squad coming to town next Friday evening.
