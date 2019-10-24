Friday night was Senior Night for the Horton Charger football squad, but the visiting Riverside Cyclones planned their own celebration for the night, as the visitors ran away with the game early, earning a 55-0 win.
The Cyclones had a pair of 100 yard rushers on the day, and scored 14 points in the first quarter, then 27 in the second to take a 41-point lead into the half. Riverside pitched in another 14 in the fourth to put the final pin in the game. The Chargers will head to Effingham to take on ACCHS this Friday as they try to put together a win in their final contest of the season.
The volleyball finished their regular season with a triangular against Oskaloosa and Maur Hill-Mount Academy. Bears shut down the Lady Chargers by scores of 25-20, 25-18. Against MHMA, Horton fell 25-17, 25-21. The losses put Horton’s final mark for the regular season at 3-13 in Northeast Kansas League action and 6-23 overall. The Chargers enter Saturday’s Sub-State tournament as the 6th seed, and will take on 3rd-seeded Oksaloosa.
On the cross country front, Coach Skylar Wikle’s team took part in the Northeast Kansas League meet, and Wikle said his team continues to grow and hit personal bests. The day was highlighted by Maliyah Soto’s 12th place finish, which earned Soto All-League honors. Soto finished in 24:33, with Julia Lehew running a season best 26:14, Mariah Geniuk at 27:04 and Arwen Rush at 33:33. Trenton Ottman led the boys with a time of 21:44, with Trevor Ottman at 23:18 and Garrettson Chee at 28:00.
