The Horton Chargers, under the leadership of Coach Julie Lockwood, have officially started the competition portion of their season, kicking off with a meet at McLouth last week, then following that up with a pair of competitors taking on the Friday-Saturday event at Wichita State University's Shocker Pre-State Challenge.

At McLouth last Thursday, Trent Lockwood led the team with a pair of 1st place finishes.  The sophomore brought home wins in the 110 meter hurdles and the 300 meter hurdles.  He also took 4th overall in the 200 meter race.  Dylan Miller finished 12th in the 100 meters, with Ayden Schwed in 14th.  Luke McAfee finished one spot behind Lockwood in the 200, taking 6th, with Schwed in 14th.  Noah Solis took 9th in the 400, while Dominick Schnider finished 3rd in the 1600 and 2nd in the 3200.  Jadince Gutierrez ran 2nd in the in the 300 meter hurdles.  The mens 4x100 relay team took 4th, with the 4x400 team in 3rd.  McAfee earned a 3rd place finish in the high jump and 2nd in the long jump, with Miller taking 12th in the long jump and 5th in the triple jump.  Ben Selland earned a 3rd place finish in the discus, just head of teammate Tayvion Kahbeah in 5th.   The two flipped in javelin, with Kahbeah taking 8th and Selland in 9th, while Selland wrapped up in 4th in the shot put.

