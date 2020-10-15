The Horton Charger cross country team took part in the Sabetha Invitational last week. The team ran well and continues to put in solid work as postseason races near.
Trevor Ottman finished first for the Chargers, finishing in 52nd in a time of 21:27.53. Next up was Gunner Smith, finishing 55th in 21:31.28, then Gannon Becker in 61st at a time of 22:01.10. Cooper Wischropp ran a time of 22:24.56 to finish 65th, while Trenton Ottman came in 83rd at a time of 25:11.00 and Garrettson Chee finished 86th at a time of 28:28.43. The boys finished in 12th place as a team.
On the girls side, Maliyah Soto led things off in 15th with a time of 23:36.57. Keirria Blacksmith came in 30th for the Lady Chargers, finishing in a time of 25:46.65, and running 48th on the day was Maggie Heinen, finishing at a time of 28:22.33, with Julia Lehew in 59th at a time of 30:25.97 and Arwen Rush in 63rd, finishing in 31.28.38. The combination was good enough to finish 7th as a squad.
