A big week for the Horton Charger basketball teams propelled them into better standings in the upcoming Sub-state bracket, as both the girls and boys swept their road contests with Maur Hill Mount Academy and Oskaloosa. Both squads will finish up their regular season with a home contest against McLouth on Thursday night, before heading out on the road for their opening round Sub-state games.
After dropping six games in a row, the Horton Chargers boys basketball time has now won three of their last four, after dropping JCN last week, and then earning wins over MHMA and Oskie this week. The boys picked up the 34-22 win on Friday night, then came back this week to grab the 56-46 win over the Oskaloosa Bears on Tuesday, in one of the Chargers’ best offensive performances of the season. The boys are now 6-13 on the year, and finish the regular season with McLouth before visiting Jefferson County North on Tuesday for the first round of Sub-state. The Chargers have defeated both teams in their most recent matchups.
On the girls side, the Lady Chargers picked up their first wins after dropping five straight games. Winning 51-46 against the Maur Hill Mount Academy Ravens then led to a 58-37 win over the Oskie Bears on Tuesday, as the Horton squad put together their second set of back to back wins of the year. Now sitting at 7-11, the Lady Chargers will host McLouth, who the team has a previous victory over this season, to wrap up the regular season. In their Sub-state opener, the Horton girls will travel to Riverside on Monday night, looking to move on in the postseason tournament, which will take place in Valley Falls if either team makes it through to the second round.
