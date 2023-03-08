Charger State photo

Horton's Darius LaCroix, Trent Ottman, Rheygenn Knudson, Coach David Losey, Luke McAFee, Cooper Wischropp, Gannon Becker, Kaden Smith, Jack Allen, Donte Masqua, Tayvion Kaybeah, Trent Lockwood and Coach Kurtis Keehn celebrate qualifying for the State tournament.

 Courtesy of USD 430 Facebook page

A great season came to a disappointing close on Wednesday night for the Horton Chargers men's basketball team, as the Chargers saw their venture into the Class 2A State Tournament ended in the quarterfinal round against Hays Thomas Moore Prep by a score of 52-27.

The Chargers played their best quarter in the 1st, getting the Cardinals' 6'8" star forward in early foul trouble, and trailing by just 4, at 14-10 at the end of the frame, with Luke McAfee converting a big three-pointer to keep Horton in the game.  In maybe the biggest moment of the game and a definite turning point, Jackson Moman nailed a hurried three-pointer at the 1st quarter buzzer, but saw the shot, which appeared to get off in time, waived off by the referees.

