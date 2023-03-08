Horton's Darius LaCroix, Trent Ottman, Rheygenn Knudson, Coach David Losey, Luke McAFee, Cooper Wischropp, Gannon Becker, Kaden Smith, Jack Allen, Donte Masqua, Tayvion Kaybeah, Trent Lockwood and Coach Kurtis Keehn celebrate qualifying for the State tournament.
A great season came to a disappointing close on Wednesday night for the Horton Chargers men's basketball team, as the Chargers saw their venture into the Class 2A State Tournament ended in the quarterfinal round against Hays Thomas Moore Prep by a score of 52-27.
The Chargers played their best quarter in the 1st, getting the Cardinals' 6'8" star forward in early foul trouble, and trailing by just 4, at 14-10 at the end of the frame, with Luke McAfee converting a big three-pointer to keep Horton in the game. In maybe the biggest moment of the game and a definite turning point, Jackson Moman nailed a hurried three-pointer at the 1st quarter buzzer, but saw the shot, which appeared to get off in time, waived off by the referees.
From that point, the Hays TMP team took over and Horton's confidence seemed to waiver, as the Chargers went cold from the field, and the Cardinals began to extend their lead. TMP led by a score of 21-13 at the half, and held a 35-17 lead after three frames on their way to the 25-point win.
The Chargers were led by Cooper Wischropp's 6 points, while Dante Masqua and McAfee added 5 each, with Kaden Smith and Gannon Becker each pitching in 4, Moman scoring 2 and Trent Lockwood adding 1 point.
Horton entered the State tourney as the 7th seed, after winning 9 of their last 10 games, including avenging many of their losses earlier in the season, and end their year with a 15-9 record. While the Chargers will graduate 3 seniors from their team this season, the squad will return all 5 starters as they will seek a 2nd-straight State bid next season. This was Horton's 4th State team, and the first since 2008.
