The Horton Chargers competed at the Kansas Class 2A Regional track meet at Winchester on Friday afternoon. Northeast Kansas League foe Jefferson County North hosted the meet, where a pair of Horton Charger competitors extended their season by qualifying for this weekend’s State meet.
Senior Maliyah Soto will return to State competition in two events. Soto finished a half-second out of first place in the 100 meter dash, taking 4th place with a time of 13.64 seconds. In the long jump, Maliyah’s jump of 16’ 03 1/2” was good for a 3rd place finish at Regionals and a place at State. She also took home 6th place in the 200 meters and 7th place in the 300 meter hurdles.
While Soto earned her place in her final year of competition, the Chargers saw freshman Trent Lockwood finish strong in his first year in the program, as the freshman picked up a 3rd place finish in the 300 meter hurdles. Lockwood’s time of 44.22 seconds was good for a spot at the State meet.
Both Horton athletes will compete at Wichita State University’s Cessna Stadium on Friday and Saturday with the hope of finishing on the medal stand.
